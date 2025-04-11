Is the Ohio State spring game 2025 on tv? How to stream, channel details and more

The Ohio State Buckeyes are playing their spring game on Saturday (Apr. 12).

Unlike many of the larger college football programs, the Buckeyes have not only decided to keep their spring game, but it will follow the traditional format of a game situation between the offense and defense.

This will be the first time that fans will be able to see the reigning national champions this year. But how can you watch this game?

Is the Ohio State spring game 2025 on tv?

Yes, the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game will be on tv. The Big Ten Network will be televising the event, which will be held at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

How to watch the Ohio State spring game 2025?

For those who want to watch the Ohio State spring game on TV, here are some of the options you have if you want to stream the game.

The only network that is televising the game is the Big Ten Network. The network is available on numerous streaming services. The Fox Sports App and "Big Ten Plus" provide access to the network. However, one would need to immediately pay for these.

There are cheaper options available for those who may only want to stream this game. This involves services like Fubo TV and Sling. These online streaming providers both offer free trials that one can cancel once the Ohio State spring game has finished.

Ohio State spring game 2025 tickets

For those who want to go to the game, there are tickets available. These can only be bought through the official Ohio State University ticketing website.

A general admission ticket for the game and subsequent "fan fest" being held along with the game start from $8. For those who would want to reserve a seat in Ohio Stadium to watch the game, these tickets start from $20.

How long is the Ohio State spring game?

The Ohio State spring game will be the normal length of a football game. This means that it should take around three hours to complete.

Will only the Ohio State starters play in the spring game?

During the game, many parts of the Buckeyes roster will be playing. The presumed starters and first-string players will start the game, but as the game progresses, more inexperienced players will likely take the field.

For these players, the spring game is very important. This could be their only opportunity to play at Ohio Stadium. But a strong performance could get the attention of coach Ryan Day.

