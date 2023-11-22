Is there a Pac-12 Championship Game? Taking a closer look at location, time and ticket sales 

The question of whether there is a Pac-12 Championship Game has been popping up recently as the conference is going to be ending after this season. The 'Conference of Champions' is one of the top college football leagues and has been finding ways to be one of the top conferences with two of the top six ranked teams and four of the top 16.

However, the question about the conference championship game taking place is interesting as the demise of the Pac-12 is not happening until after the college football season. Just like every other conference in NCAA Division I football, there will be a conference championship game taking place after the conclusion of the regular season to determine the champion.

Here's a deeper dive into the Pac-12 Championship Game:

Is there a Pac-12 Championship Game?

Yes, the Pac-12 Championship Game will be happening this season. It will take place on Friday, Dec. 1 inside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada at 5:00 p.m. local time. Tickets are still available for the game on Ticketmaster as well as other secondary ticketing websites.

As of this writing, the cheapest ticket is $86 but the prices will likely increase as the game gets closer.

Who is going to be competing in this year's Pac-12 Championship Game?

Even though there is still one more week of the college football regular season, we already know one of the participants for this year's Pac-12 Championship Game. The teams with the top two records in the conference will battle it out for the conference title and the fourth-ranked Washington Huskies have already clinched a spot with their 11-0 overall record while being 8-0 in the Pac-12.

The other spot is still technically up for grabs. Two teams are fighting for this other spot to compete against Washington with Oregon being the frontrunner, as they are 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference. If they win against the Oregon State Beavers this week, they will advance to the conference championship game. However, if they lose, that opens the door for the Arizona Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Pac-12 and have the tiebreaker over Oregon. If they defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils this week and the Oregon Ducks lose, Arizona would be heading to the championship game for the 'Conference of Champions'.