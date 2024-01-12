Is Quinn Ewers going to the NFL? Texas QB confirms his status for 2024 college football season

Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns knocked on the door of greatness this year, as they arrived at the CFP semifinal. Sadly, the Longhorns fell to the Washington Huskies in a shootout of a Sugar Bowl that ended 37-31. Nonetheless, things are looking bright for the Austin school, with them being on just their third season with head coach Sarkisian.

Quinn Ewers was central to their success, and many worried that he would be leaving for the NFL at the end of the year. While Ewers is a redshirt sophomore, he already has the three years of college athletics necessary to join the NFL draft.

The Longhorns quarterback shared through Twitter the following video of him announcing that he would return for the 2024 season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

This is sure to give the Longhorns fans some peace of mind. If anything is to worry Texas nation now is the potential for Steve Sarkisian to leave them for Alabama after the retirement of his mentor, Nick Saban.

Quinn Ewers 2023 season stats

Ewers threw for 3,479 yards with 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 2023. This helped him achieve a QBR of 78.3, which ranked him as the 17th-best signal-caller in the nation. His 69% completion percentage this season was a huge improvement on his 58.1% of the 2022 season. He averaged a career-high 8.8 yards per pass completed.

The season included two signature wins, one early on in Week 2 over Alabama and a second one in the Big 12 championship game over Oklahoma State. Against the Crimson Tide, he threw for 349 yards with three touchdown passes, and against the Cowboys for 452 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

His running game left much to be desired, with only 75 rushing yards and five touchdowns.