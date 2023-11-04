Is Quinn Ewers Playing Today vs Kansas State? Texas's QB status explored

Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers has been one of college football's top players throughout the season before dealing with an injury. He suffered a grade 2 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder against the Houston Cougars two weeks ago.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian did provide an update on Ewers' availability going forward as it was originally believed the injury would be healed before the conclusion of the season. Sarkisian said that Ewers is considered week-to-week and indicated he will not return to the field for the Week 10 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats.

This is not the first time he dealt with an injury to the shoulder area as he suffered a severe SC sprain and missed three games. Ewers has shown the ability to dominate throughout the season as a two-year starter for the Texas Longhorns as he is 151-of-213 (70.9 completion percentage) for 1,915 yards with 13 touchdowns to three interceptions. Quinn Ewers was one of the top Heisman Trophy candidates before suffering the injury.

How will the Texas Longhorns do without Quinn Ewers this week?

The injury to Ewers will be interesting to see how things work for the Texas Longhorns this week. Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy will be under center and the Longhorns are going to depend on the running game to lead them in this Big 12 Conference game.

The Longhorns are considered a 3.5-point home favorite in a battle of ranked teams and a loss here would likely take the program out of the Big 12 Conference Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Expect the team to be a run-heavy team and throw the ball to wide receiver Xavier Worthy often.

Will Quinn Ewers enter the 2024 NFL draft?

Ewers has shown a lot of excitement and will be considered a first-round prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. Furthermore, an AC sprain heals quickly and will likely not cause long-term issues unless there is more damage than has been reported.

If Ewers leaves the Texas Longhorns after this college football season, the program has a bright future heading to the Southeastern Conference with Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy battling it out with a talented roster to be starting. Ewers has shown everything he needed to in the last two years.