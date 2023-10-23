Is Quinn Ewers a senior? Texas QB's College and NFL draft eligibility explored

Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers is always a part of the discussion when talking about talented QBs in college football. Standing at 6'2" and 195 lbs, Ewers is like a prototypical modern quarterback with incredible pass accuracy and high football IQ.

He has been an important asset for Steve Sarkisian's offensive line since he joined the Longhorns last year. Given the reputation he has built fans wonder about the draft class he belongs to.

Is Quinn Ewers a senior?

No, Quinn Ewers is not a senior. He is currently playing his sophomore year of college football. Coming out of Carroll Senior High School in South Texas, Ewers was considered the top overall recruit for the class of 2022. After initially committing to play for Texas in August 2020, he later went on to change his commitment and play for the Ohio State Buckeyes in November 2020.

The 20-year-old then enrolled at Ohio State in 2021. He was a part of the team ahead of their preseason training camp. But during his first season, he just played one game for the Buckeyes as CJ Stroud was their QB1. This was against the Michigan State Spartans, thus preserving a redshirt for that season.

In December 2021, Quinn Ewers announced his decision to join the Texas Longhorns via the transfer portal. Last season, Sarkisian named him as the starting QB of the team as a redshirt freshman.

Ewers had an impressive debut campaign with the Longhorns. He led them to an 8-5 overall record, leading to coaches naming him as an honorable mention Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year. Ewers completed 58.1% of his passes for 2,177 yards and 15 TDs.

Steve Sarkisian has once again chosen the 20-year-old as the first-choice quarterback for the Longhorns this season. The team has a record of 6-1 under their second-year signal caller.

Ewers has already thrown for 1,915 yards and 13 TDs in seven games. The only defeat they suffered this season was against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry showdown.

Quinn Ewers 2024 draft prospect

Ewers is a junior at the University of Texas, but in the world of college football, he is considered a redshirt sophomore. This classification is significant because it means that he will still have two years of eligibility left after the current season, should he decide to continue playing.

Many experts believe that Quinn Ewers will be a top-10 prospect in the draft, and believe that he will likely go in the mid to the late half of the first round. Furthermore, his ranking is expected to grow as he continues improving under the guidance of Steve Sarkisian.