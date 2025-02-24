Is Rashid SeSay returning in 2025? Looking at Ohio State RB's NCAA eligibility

Rashid SeSay didn't play a game for Ohio State en route the Buckeyes' national title triumph in the 2024 season.

As the running back was considered surplus to requirements for Ryan Day's team this past season, fans have been curious to learn whether SeSay will return to Ohio State in the 2025 season.

Is Rashid SeSay returning in 2025?

Former West Muskingum High School Rashid SeSay - Source: Imagn

Rashid SeSay will return to college football next season as a sophomore but won't play for Ohio State in the 2025 season.

On Jan. 10. SeSay announced on Instagram that he was transferring to West Liberty University in West Virginia.

"I am so thankful for the opportunity and experiences I have received being at Ohio State." SeSay wrote.

"I am so blessed to get to meet all the people I did and be beside such an awesome season. After being offered the opportunity to play on scholarship I have decided to further my football and academic career at West Liberty. Thank you to all who have supported me this far, and I am so excited to start this next journey."

SeSay was with Ohio State for its Rose Bowl win over Oregon. However, he wasn't a part of the Buckeyes squad that beat Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal and Notre Dame in the national title.

SeSay had enrolled at Ohio State in June 2024 after playing at West Muskingum High School. However, he wasn't used in his freshman year with the Buckeyes, due to the likes of TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins and others who were players in Ohio State's offensive backfield.

With the move to West Liberty, SeSay will aim to play regular football. The Hilltoppers are a Division II school in the Mountain East Conference that finished last season with a 2-9 record.

SeSay, who set a Muskingum Valley league record of 42 touchdowns as a senior in 2023, will aim to revive his career at West Liberty.

