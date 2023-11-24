Is Ryan Day leaving Ohio State for Texas A&M? Exploring Buckeyes HC's coaching rumors

Ryan Day is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the world of college football. He's done a brilliant job since taking over as the head coach of Ohio State in 2018, which makes him one of the most respected in the landscape.

With continuous higher expectations placed on him in Columbus, recent rumors are linking him away from the Buckeyes. He is being considered as a replacement for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Let's examine the possibility of this.

Is Ryan Day leaving Ohio State?

The rumors of Ryan Day moving to Texas A&M have been flying around in the last few days and have caused some frenzy within the landscape. Considered one of the premier coaching figures in college football, Day would be a significant and impactful hire for the Aggies.

Nevertheless, the chances of the coach transitioning to the Southeastern Conference program next season are very low at the moment. There is skepticism regarding the likelihood of the two parties, Day and Texas A&M, coming together, according to Billy Liucci of TexAgs.

“There is Ryan Day smoke but I’m very skeptical of the Ryan Day smoke,” Liucci said. “I’m skeptical that that’s not an agent drumming up stuff. I will continue to include Ryan Day as a candidate. That’s not who I would expect them to land.”

When did Ryan Day become Ohio State's head coach?

Ryan Day arrived at Ohio State in 2017 as a co-offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer. He was promoted to offensive coordinator and primary playcaller in 2018.

Prior to the start of the 2018 college football season, Day was named acting head coach for three games after Meyer was placed on administrative leave. Following the conclusion of the 2018 season, Meyer announced he would retire and Day was named the full-time head coach.

Has Ryan Day won the national championship?

Ryan Day has yet to win the national championship since he took over at Ohio State. However, he has made a number of attempts at becoming the college football champion, having been to the College Football Playoff in three of his four seasons in charge of the Buckeyes.

In his first season as Ohio State's substantive head coach in 2019, the team made the playoffs but lost to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. The Buckeyes made the playoffs once again in 2022 and defeated Clemson this time in the Sugar Bowl, only to lose the championship game to Alabama.

The inability to win the Big Ten East division ruled Ohio State out of playoff contention in 2021. The Buckeyes were, however, back in 2022 but were defeated in the Peach Bowl by Georgia. It's worth noting that Ohio State remains in contention for the playoffs this season.