Shedeur Sanders announced himself to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2023 in what was a tumultuous season for Colorado. He arrived at Boulder last season alongside his father, Deion Sanders, after spending the first two seasons of his college football career at Jackson State.

Following Colorado's first three games of the 2023 season, Sanders was considered among the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy after scintillating performances against TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. However, the performance downturn for the Buffaloes ruined his chances.

The 2024 season is a redemption opportunity for Deion Sanders and Colorado after the disappointment of last season.

Is Shedeur Sanders a real Heisman Trophy contender in 2024?

Looking at his performance last season, it's difficult to say that Shedeur Sanders won't be among the frontrunners for the coveted Heisman Trophy. The quarterback threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns with just three interceptions, despite the struggles of the Buffaloes last season.

Sanders made some giant strides on the gridiron for Colorado last season, breaking a number of school records. His performance in the Buffaloes’ backfield saw him generate significant interest from NFL scouts, who have viewed him as a potential top pick for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Without a doubt, Shedeur Sanders will be in the battle for the coveted college football honor next season but his fate lies in the performance of Colorado. The Buffaloes transition to the Big 12 next season and it is to be seen how much improved they are compared to last season.

The Buffaloes bolstered offensive line room ahead of 2024 season

One area that failed Colorado and Shedeur Sanders last season was the team's offensive line. The Buffaloes allowed the second-most sacks in the FBS last season, showcasing an offensive weakness and a failure to give Sanders the needed protection in the backfield.

Colorado has made significant additions to its offensive line as it prepares for something better in the 2024 college football season. However, it is yet to be seen whether the program's portal acquisition in the offensive line will be up to the task next season.

The team has bolstered its offensive line-up with Tyler Johnson from Houston, Phillip Houston from FIU, Yakari Walker from UConn, Justin Mayers from UTEP, and Kahlil Benson from Indiana, all acquired via the transfer portal. Additionally, five-star prospect Jordan Seaton from the Class of 2024 has also joined the program.