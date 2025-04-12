Is Shedeur Sanders to Saints imminent? Derek Carr's major setback vacates QB1 spot

Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders is considered the second-best quarterback prospect in this year's draft. He's expected to fall in the top five after Cam Ward to a team that requires a quarterback. However, another team that has an urgent need in the QB department is the New Orleans Saints.

A few draft experts and analysts project Shedeur Sanders to potentially land with the Saints in the first round. But that has turned into a necessity after QB1, Derek Carr, suffered a shoulder injury, putting a question mark on his availability for the upcoming season.

Is Shedeur Sanders to Saints imminent after Derek Carr's injury?

The unfortunate setback has put the Saints in a conundrum. It has put pressure on the franchise to pick a quarterback in this year's draft. Shedeur Sanders seems like the most viable option, but there's no guarantee that he will fall all the way to the No. 9 pick in the draft.

If the Saints want to draft the Colorado quarterback, they will have to trade up to get him within the top five. Otherwise, they could also look at other quarterback options like Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. Shedeur's dad, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, dropped a cryptic response to a tweet.

NFL analyst Louis Riddick shared a tweet talking about how the ninth overall pick has become interesting in this year's draft. Coach Prime responded to the statement with an eye emoji, leading to fans pondering whether his quarterback son will land with the Saints.

Last season, Shedeur Sanders helped the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. He recorded 4,134 yards and 37 TDs passing, getting honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

NFL Draft expert Todd McShay believes Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart would be a better fit for the Saints

Apart from Shedeur and Cam Ward, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart has been rising up the draft board. He's viewed as the third-best quarterback prospect this year.

On Thursday's episode of his eponymous show, draft expert Todd McShay projected the Saints to pass on the Colorado quarterback and get Jaxson Dart instead.

"Kellen Moore has been an offensive coordinator in the league in three places, Dallas, LA Chargers and Philly," McShay said.

"Dak, Herbert, Hurts. In what world is he drafting Shedeur Sanders over Jaxson Dart. He is used to a bigger mobile stronger armed quarterback and those are three qualities that Jaxson Dart has."

The 2025 NFL draft is slated to be held from April 24 to 27. It will be interesting to see who the Saints pick to solve their quarterback dilemma.

