Is Shilo Sanders a senior? Colorado Safety's college and NFL draft eligibility explored

Shilo Sanders has successfully drawn attention to the fact that he’s more than just Deion Sanders’ son. Having a father like Deion can cast a long shadow on one’s personality. And many who are not self-assertive live under such shadows for their entire lives. Today, we talk about Shilo Sanders as one of the highest-rated safeties in the Pac-12.

He didn’t reach this point by accident. It took a lot of consistent effort and growth right from his high school years. His college playing career has seen him play for three different schools. We look closely at his college playing career, draft eligibility, and so on below.

Is Shilo Sanders a senior?

Shilo Sanders is a senior safety for the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Shilo began his college career in 2019 when he enrolled at the University of South Carolina on a scholarship to play for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He chose the University of South Carolina over offers from several other schools.

However, after the 2020 season, he decided to enter the transfer portal and completed a move to Jackson State. His father was the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers football team. But Shilo’s spot on the team’s roster was earned. He ended the 2021 season with 39 tackles, seven deflections, two forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

His performance earned him a Second Team All-SWAC mention. His second season at Jackson State was plagued by an ACL injury, and he could only play in seven games. However, he still recorded 20 tackles and one interception. After the season, he entered the transfer portal again, moving to Colorado to join his father for the second time.

Shilo Sanders is in his final season of college eligibility. He should have exhausted his college eligibility in 2022. However, playing during the COVID-19-affected 2020 season afforded him an extra year of eligibility, which he’s currently using. Consequently, he is now duly eligible for the next NFL draft in 2024.

While Shilo is spending an extra season of eligibility playing NCAA Division I football, he has completed the required credits to earn his degree. He is a graduate of Jackson State University. Therefore, he’s still playing NCAA football as a graduate student. Another example of a graduate student still playing college football is Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

After a strong start to the season, Shilo missed Colorado’s Week 5 matchup with USC at Boulder due to injury.