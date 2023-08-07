Is Stanford next in line for the Big 12 expansion? Pac-12 to lose more teams as insider report suggests Stanford looking for more options

Stanford is one of the four schools left after the recent spate of departures from the Pac-12, which may not be quite over yet. The conference cannot continue with just four members, especially when these programs might not even trust it with their futures anymore.

Of course, the Pac-12 is looking for ways forward. But the schools know they need to be proactive and take their destiny into their own hands this time. This is precisely what the President and Athletic Director of Standford implied in their joint statement reacting to Oregon and Washington's switch to the B1G. They said:

“We are aware of the University of Oregon and the University of Washington’s intended departure from the Pac-12 Conference. Our primary focus at this time is analyzing the available options and making the best decisions for Stanford and our student-athletes.

"We remain optimistic about Standford's athletic future and remain committed to pursuing excellence in college athletics.”

According to an insider, one of the options the school is exploring is defection to the Big 12. The source says the school has contacted the Big 12 to inform the conference of its interest.

MHver3 @MHver3 Could amount to nothing at all but I’m told Stanford reached out to the B12 last night.

How realistic is a Stanford to Big 12 move?

The Big 12 and the B1G are the preferred destinations of every Pac-12 school next summer. It makes sense that the Cardinals might want to follow the lead of their counterparts in the Pac-12.

The Cardinals have a program with a rich athletic and academic history and reputation. It needs a conference to match its stature. The Big 12 appears to be the only conference with the required standard still looking to add more schools.

The B1G will break the conference membership ceiling with 18 members next summer. And the SEC doesn't appear exactly enthusiastic about adding another school. The ACC, on the other hand, has disgruntled members it needs to alleviate to remain intact.

But the Big 12 has given no indication that it is done with its expansion, especially with the Big Ten now boasting 18 schools.

The Big 12 is not the only option the Cardinals are reportedly considering. Having been in no other conference apart from the Pac-12 since its inception, Stanford may just want to go independent. It is a viable option, considering the numbers a school like Notre Dame is projected to bring in with its next media deal.