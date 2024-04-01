Is Taylor Jones playing today in the Elite Eight game? Texas women's forward's status explored

Taylor Jones' Texas Lady Longhorns keep on dancing in March Madness 2024, and they're facing the NC Wolfpack in the Elite Eight today at 3:00 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The Lady Longhorns come from defeating the Gonzaga Lady Bulldogs in the Sweet 16, 69-47. Jones was unavailable for that victory, as she was going through the concussion protocol. However, she's cleared to play their upcoming game.

Taylor Jones' injury update

Texas coach Vic Schaefer spoke about Jones' injury in the aftermath of their Sweet 16 victory, saying:

"She was not available. She didn’t get through yesterday, so she was not available."

Following Shaefer's comments, the senior forward was in fact cleared to play their next game, as per Austin American Statesman.

What happened to Taylor Jones?

Jones suffered a hard fall during their second-round victory over the Alabama Lady Crimson Tide, 65-54, last Sunday. During the encounter, Jones left the game momentarily but later resumed playing. Against Gonzaga, she took part in the pre-game warmups but ultimately wasn't called to play in their Sweet 16 victory.

Taylor Jones' stats in her last game

Against Alabama, the forward had a rather quiet game with five points, eight rebounds and two assists, before being absent in the round of the Sweet 16.

Throughout the year, Jones averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. Her field goal percentage currently stands at 60%. She seems unlikely to be the difference maker in whether Texas will advance, but it could afford her coach some flexibility if she played.

You can catch the game on ABC or stream it through ESPN's app.