Is Texas State bowl eligible? Exploring Bobcats' chances of securing a CFB Bowl game

Following a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2022, the Texas State Bobcats have had a significant improvement in their performance this season. GJ Kinne took over as head coach of the Bobcats, replacing Jake Spavital. And so far, the Bobcats have won six games out of the nine they've played so far, making it an impressive debut for Kinne.

As the Bobcats continue to impress under Kinne, fans might wonder about the possibility of the team being bowl-eligible. So has Texas State ticked off the boxes of qualifying for a post-season bowl game?

Is Texas State bowl eligible?

According to NCAA rules, an FBS team must have at least six wins in a season to be eligible for a bowl game. Last weekend, Texas State defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 45-24, making it their sixth win of the 2023 campaign. Thus, they are now eligible to be a participant in a post-season bowl game.

This is the first time that the Bobcats have qualified to be bowl-eligible since 2014, when they went 7-5 that campaign. But being qualified does not mean that they will be playing in a bowl game. Since joining the FBS, the Bobcats have been bowl-eligible three times, but are yet to play in any bowl game.

The Bobcats still have three games remaining in their regular season schedule. These games are against Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State and South Alabama. Thus, the team still has a chance to make a positive impression on the selection committee in these three games and secure their first bowl game in the program's history.

Texas State President and GJ Kinne jump into the river as a part of the University's tradition to celebrate their bowl eligibility

Following the huge victory over Georgia Southern, school president Kelly Damphousse and GJ Kinne jumped into the San Marcos River to celebrate their bowl eligibility in almost a decade.

This is an age-old tradition of the university, where graduates jump into the river with their cap and gown to celebrate finishing their education. Thus, both the president and the football coach honored this tradition by celebrating their bowl eligibility in the same fashion. Damphousse jumped in with his suit and tie, while Kinne followed wearing shorts while other students cheered on.

The Bobcats now face Coastal Carolina next weekend. Can they secure another win to solidify their spot for a post-season bowl game?