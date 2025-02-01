Is Tez Johnson playing in the Senior Bowl? Oregon WR's availability for postseason game explored

Tez Johnson will play on Saturday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. He was the Oregon Ducks' top wide receiver in the 2024 season, recording 898 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 83 receptions. Those numbers marked Johnson's second-best season of his career.

His best campaign was in 2023 when he freshly arrived from Troy. He recorded 1,182 receiving yards and 10 TDs in 86 catches. However, he received more accolades this past season than in 2023. For his efforts in 2024, he was named to the second team all-Big Ten and he received MVP honors in the Big Ten championship game.

Over four seasons with Troy and Oregon, Johnson registered 3,889 receiving yards and 28 TD catches in 310 receptions. He also recorded 519 yards and a TD in punt-returning efforts.

Tez Johnson addresses the possibility of playing alongside adoptive brother Bo Nix

Tez Johnson is the adoptive brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and they were able to play together at Oregon. In preparation for the Senior Bowl, the media asked him what would it mean to play alongside Nix in the NFL.

"Playing alongside my brother again would be another dream come true," Johnson said on Thursday, via SI. "To play in the NFL with your brother? That's pretty amazing, if any of these 32 teams draft me, they will have one of the best receivers in the draft."

Johnson also addressed concerns regarding his size for the NFL.

"Size doesn't mean anything," Johnson said. "If you can go out there and play, you can play. So, I always took that from Davante Adams and Tank Dell, which I'm really close with so I most definitely want to go out here and show them why I'm one of the best in the country,"

At 5'10" and 165 pounds, Johnson is on the short end of what NFL players normally look like. However, that didn't prevent him from playing Power Five football successfully. Time will tell what NFL decision-makers think of him after the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

