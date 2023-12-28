Is TreVeyon Henderson playing in the bowl game? Ohio State RB's status explored ahead of Cotton Bowl

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson has been an asset for the team since joining the Buckeyes back in 2021. He had a phenomenal debut campaign in 2021, recording 1,248 rushing yards and 15 TDs. He also went on to beat Archie Griffin's single-game record with 227 yards and three TDs that season.

This season, Henderson missed three games due to an injury. But he still went on to compile 854 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for Ohio State. The main question now is, will the RB be playing in the Cotton Bowl?

Is TreVeyon Henderson playing in the bowl game?

On Wednesday, TreVeyon Henderson confirmed that he will be playing the Cotton Bowl game against the Missouri Tigers on Friday. The Buckeyes had limited depth in the RB department, with Myian Williams declaring for the 2024 draft and Evon Pryor and Chip Trayanum transferring in the portal.

But with Henderson's inclusion, the team can focus on strategizing a strong offense as it provides them a base of stability for the bowl game.

"Of course, you've got all these worries that come up, what if I get injured, what if this happens," Henderson said. "But I gave all of those worries to God, and he led me to make that decision to play in this game, to glorify him and be out there for my brothers. Everyone's got to do what's best for them."

Despite missing three games, Henderson led the conference in rushing with 94.9 yards per game. Despite him being projected as a Day 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the RB stated that his focus is not on the draft for the time being.

"You know, not really. Of course, I have my own opinion on where I should be, but at the end of the day, I don't know what's best for me. I just want to go where God leads me. That's all that matters," he said.

Will Henderson return to Ohio State in 2024?

TreVeyon Henderson still has a year of college eligibility left. When questioned about his future plans, he said that he is still unsure if he will declare for the draft or return to play another year with the Buckeyes.

"I haven't made by decision yet. So I'm not sure what I'll be doing", Henderson said.

The Ohio State vs Missouri Cotton Bowl game is scheduled to be played on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be hosted at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

