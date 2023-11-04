Is TreVeyon Henderson playing today vs Rutgers? Ohio State's RB status explored

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is a key contributor to the team's offensive success. The 21-year-old enrolled in the program in 2021 and had a breakout debut season as a true freshman. He started 11 games and put up 1,248 rushing yards and 15 TDs.

Henderson also broke Archie Griffin's freshman single-game rushing record, putting up 277 rushing yards and 3 TDs in the third game of the season. He returned as a starter in 2022, but after eight games, he missed out the rest of the season because of surgery on his foot.

TreVeyon Henderson was once again named as a starter this campaign. But during Week 4's game against Notre Dame, the running back was injured once again, missing a few more games. So what is his status and availability?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is TreVeyon Henderson playing against Rutgers?

After the injury against Notre Dame, TreVeyon Henderson missed three games. After his rehabilitation, he returned to the field for the game against Wisconsin last week. In that game, Henderson put up 162 rushing yards and one TD, leading the Buckeyes to an eight-game winning streak.

The 21-year-old running back is expected to play this week against Rutgers.

Ohio State Buckeyes Wisconsin Badgers Football

So far this season, Henderson has recorded 457 rushing yards and six rushing TDs. If the Ohio State Buckeyes can continue their winning streak, then they could pose a real danger to the Michigan Wolverines and their hope of three-peating the Big Ten Championship.

Details for the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game

The game is set to kick off at 12 p.m. ET at the SHI Stadium in Piscataway, the home turf of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Fans can also watch the game from the comfort of their homes on CBS Network. Apart from this, the live stream of the game will also be available on various streaming platforms such as FuboTV and Paramount+ Showtime.