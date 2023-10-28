Is TreVeyon Henderson Playing Today vs. Wisconsin? Ohio State RB's status explored

Junior running back TreVeyon Henderson has been one of the top players of the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. He was sidelined with an undisclosed injury for the previous three games and has not seen the field since the Notre Dame Fighting Irish game back on Sept. 23.

However, during his radio show on Thursday, coach Ryan Day stated that TreVeyon Henderson was a 'full go' in practice and will be in the lineup in Week 9 against the Wisconsin Badgers. This is a great sign for the undefeated Buckeyes who are trying to remain in the College Football Playoff picture.

TreVeyon Henderson has been playing well in his limited action thus far as he has recorded 44 rushing attempts for 295 yards (6.7 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns while also grabbing three passes for 45 yards (15.0 yards per catch).

Ohio State has been able to win the games that Henderson missed but the offense has looked like it has struggled at times. On the season, the team ranks 101st in college football with 127.0 rushing yards per game so having him return to the backfield will be a major plus.

What does TreVeyon Henderson's return to the lineup mean for the Ohio State Buckeyes?

This is a huge return for the Buckeyes as they have been lacking a bit in the running game. Going up against Wisconsin this week, TreVeyon Henderson had a huge game last season as he finished with 21 carries for 121 yards (5.8 yards per attempt).

When looking at the offense as a whole, the Ohio State team can continue to click even more. Having Henderson in the backfield makes the opposing defense need to focus on him running the football. That means their star wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Egbuka will get less attention than they have been lately.

With a battle against the Michigan Wolverines looming at the end of the regular season and potentially deciding which program will make the College Football Playoff, having their star players clicking and 100 percent healthy will be a great sign for the program as a whole.

This also allows quarterback Kyle McCord to take the field with more confidence. He doesn't have to drop back and pass as frequently as he has been, and the Ohio State Buckeyes offense has a chance to stay healthy and get going even more.