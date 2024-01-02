Is Trey Amos related to Adrian Amos? Alabama DB's family tree explored

Alabama Crimson Tide CB Trey Amos joined the school in 2023 as a three-star transfer and the 42nd CB in the nation. Initially, Amos had been a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruitment class of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns as the 92nd recruit in the nation. In 2023, he had 12 tackles, six solo, and six assists.

Trey is a native of New Iberia, Louisiana. He attended Catholic High School where he was also a long jump state champion. Some think that he's related to Adrian Amos, the NFL safety who played at Penn State during his college years. According to the outlet Player Bios, they are not related. The only thing that the Alabama standout shares with the Houston Texans player is a surname.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Where is Adrian Amos from? Former Nittany Lions safety's origins explored

Adrian Amos was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and grew up in Townson, in the same state. He was a three-star prospect when he joined Penn State in 2011. Interestingly, he was designed as a CB rather than an SS. This means that back then, he did share the same position with Trey Amos.

Adrian went on to be selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and would be a member of the PFWA All-Rookie Team selection that year. Later on, he would play for the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets and is currently with the Houston Texans.

What do we know of Trey Amos' family?

Little is known of the family of the Alabama man, with the only information coming from his profile on the webpage of his former school (Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns). His father's name is Renee Washington. He has four sisters, Treniah Amos, T’Ijianae Broussard, R’Mani Francis, and Ry’Leigh Francis, and one brother, D’Javion Francis.

While Trey Amos' mother's name is not known, we do know that his stepfather's name is Darren Francis.