Is UNC leaving ACC? Deep dive into potential realignment moves after Tar Heels refrain from suing the ACC

Alongside Clemson and FSU, UNC was one of the Atlantic Coast Conference schools that voted against the conference's expansion last summer. The move came as a result of the three schools’ intention to exit the ACC. While both the Tigers and Seminoles officially began the process of departing the league by filing a lawsuit, UNC has yet to make any move regarding a potential exit.

Is UNC leaving the ACC?

It's hard to predict whether UNC will make a solid move toward exiting the ACC anytime soon like its league rivals, Clemson and FSU. However, it is believed that the university holds the ambition to leave the conference if the opportunity presents itself in the next few years.

The Tigers and Seminoles have intensified their efforts to leave with a host of amended complaints in their legal battle with the conference. Analysts hold the opinion that the Tar Heels are observing the situation and will take action when their leadership deems it necessary.

While the management of UNC has so far adopted a subtle approach to the possibility of leaving the conference, a trustee wants a more active move. Dave Boliek disclosed in May that he wants the Tar Heels to take necessary action toward walking away like its conference rivals.

"I'm advocating for that," Boliek said, via WRAL. "That's what we need to do. We need to do everything we can to get there. Or the alternative is the ACC is going to have to reconstruct itself. I think all options are on the table.

"It's something we've got to be cognizant of. We can't sit back and cross our fingers and pray for pennies from heaven and think everything is going to work out. We have to actively pursue what's in the best interests of Carolina athletics."

Interest from the SEC and Big Ten

UNC has in the past year gained interest from the SEC and Big Ten. The two Power Five conferences are working on further expansion and the Tar Heels are one of the candidates considered. This is one big reason the Seminoles are considering departing the ACC.

Where the Tar Heels will eventually land after a successful departure from the ACC can't be accurately predicted at the moment. However, analysts believe the landing spot of Florida State and Clemson will be a deciding factor. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the university in the next few years.