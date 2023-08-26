Is Urban Meyer still coaching? Career after Jaguars, explored

Does Urban Meyer still coach? The simple answer is no. At least for now, the legendary Urban Meyer is not holding any coaching role, both in college football and the NFL.

Meyer's last coaching role was with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was hired to be the head coach of the Jaguars in Jan. 2021. However, it was a tenure to forget for him and he spent less than a year before he was fired in December 2021.

How did Urban Meyer do in his last coaching job?

Meyer's tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars was marred with scandals and an abysmal on-field record. He got fined $100,000 by the NFL in July 2021 for practice rules violation during organized team activities.

He was embroiled in a scandal in October of the same year, after a video of him touching a woman inappropriately surfaced in public. The woman was not his wife. He tendered apologies to his team and staff. But that wasn't the end of it.

There was widespread discontent within his team as players and members of staff complained about how Meyer treated them. The last straw that broke the camel's back came in December when Josh Lambo publicly accused Meyer of physically abusing him. Meyer was let go after that.

What has Urban Meyer been doing after his last coaching job?

After he got fired by the Jaguars in Dec. 2021, Meyer made a return to the screen as a college football analyst for Fox Sports. He appears on their weekly “Big Noon Kickoff.”

Beyond his engagement with Fox Sports, Meyer spends his time making some other projects happen. He and his wife launched the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research on 2022. The fund is aimed at supporting cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Meyer released his book, “Above the Line: Lessons in Leadership and Life from the Trenches of Football,” in 2015. Following the success of the book, we may also be expecting to see another book project from the legendary coach. He had ample time on his hands, after all.

It can be hard to adapt to life outside football for someone whose whole life has been about the game. But Meyer is really giving a good account of himself. Can we say he's done with football coaching finally? Who knows?