Is USF a candidate for ACC expansion after FSU leaves? Taking a closer look at potential realignment moves

With Florida State and Clemson continuing their pushes to leave, an ACC expansion could be in the cards. The conference plunged into chaos this offseason after two of its biggest schools decided to file a lawsuit against the league in a bid to ensure seamless departures.

There's a belief that the Atlantic Coast Conference is already examining the possibility of expansion should the Seminoles and the Tigers eventually depart. The league is said to be evaluating a host of Group of Five schools, and South Florida is one of the early names in the rumor of a potential realignment.

Here's a look at the possibility of the Bulls being a strong candidate for a potential ACC expansion.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is USF a candidate for ACC expansion?

One of the schools the ACC will consider in the early phase of its expansion process is USF. The school is situated in one of the biggest media markets in the United States, Florida, an opportunity the league will aim to take advantage of in boosting its media value.

Following the realignment of in-state rival UCF to the Big 12 in 2023, USF will aim to achieve a Power Five status if the opportunity opens through ACC expansion. The state also has Florida, Florida State and Miami as Power Five programs.

While USF has struggled significantly in the last couple of years under Jeff Scott, the arrival of Alex Golesh last season changed the tide. He led the Bulls to a 7-6 finish and won the Boca Raton Bowl, setting the tone for the next couple of years.

The last three teams to join the ACC took a massive financial concession to ensure the moves materialized. It remains unknown how much of a revenue cut USF can take to present itself as a viable candidate for a potential ACC expansion.

ESPN media deal membership clause could aid expansion

In the terms of its ACC media deal, ESPN has the right to renegotiate the contract if the membership of the conference drops below 15 members. This is expected to ignite a potential ACC expansion move as Florida State and Clemson continue to push for an exit.

The ACC added Stanford, Cal and SMU last summer to mitigate a potential decline in membership. However, this effort might not be sufficient to ensure certainty of the conference's future, given the number of members looking for a way out of the league. Adding USF ahead of potential exits would help calm the situation.