With Shedeur Sanders opting out of the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, the Colorado Buffaloes offense will still be well represented in Arlington, Texas this week. Three of Sanders' primary weapons are showing out for NFL scouts this week: LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr. spent some time training together for the 2025 NFL draft in Florida.

This week, all three are taking advantage of their Shrine Bowl invitations. Here are where all three stand and how they have represented themselves in Jerryworld.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Closer look at Will Sheppard and other Colorado WRs ahead of Shrine Bowl

#1. Will Sheppard

Expand Tweet

Will Sheppard brings all of the classic buzzwords, including catch radius and high-pointing ability. He uses his 6-foot-3 frame to catch passes thrown where only he can grab them. He has a distinct size advantage over many defenders, and the hands to make his big play threat legitimate.

Sheppard leaves Colorado after notching a 13-yards-per-catch season with six touchdowns. The Vanderbilt transfer is viewed throughout the industry as a sixth-round prospect. But so far during East-West Shrine Bowl practices, Sheppard has showcased his big play upside and excellent positional size.

#2. Jimmy Horn Jr.

If you have the need for speed on day three of the 2025 NFL draft, Jimmy Horn Jr. could be a steal. The 5-foot-10 receiver clocked a sub-4.4 40-yard dash time. At the Shrine Bowl, he has shown off the full route bag with the flair of a true burner.

Horn missed games this past season due to injury. Colorado had the luxury of spreading the ball around even when Horn was in the lineup. He put up the majority of his 451 yards in two games: 78 yards against Cincinnati and a stellar 198 against North Dakota State. He caught a total of 37 passes.

His draft projection is between rounds five and seven. He has the kind of speed that could play well on gadget plays and short routes in space where he can take advantage of his ability to get yards after the catch. During Shrine Bowl practices, his top-end verticality has been on display.

#3. JaJohntay Wester

Wester is a 5-foot-11 Florida native with speed to burn. He finished his collegiate career surpassing 3,500 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns. He brings significant route-running polish to his vertical speed.

Despite his skill and productivity, he has largely been viewed as a seventh-round selection or an undrafted free agent. As a college player, he suited up at under 170 pounds. If he adds strength between now and draft day, perhaps he will have the chance to improve his stock.

But thus far, he has been one of the standout performers of East-West Shrine Bowl week. He has shown off his route running chops as well as his ability to get separation from defensive backs. He has even flashed additional physicality in playing through coverage to make challenging catches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place