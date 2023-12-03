Is Zak Zinter playing today vs. Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game? Michigan OL's status explored

Senior right guard Zak Zinter suffered a major injury last week in the Michigan Wolverines' 30-24 home win over their rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes. That victory clinched a spot in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game, but people have been questioning the status of Zinter for today's game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

What was the exact injury that happened to one of the most significant players for the Wolverines? Let's take a dive into everything we currently know about his injury.

Zak Zinter injury update

Zinter suffered a broken tibia and fibia in his left leg. His mother posted an update later on Saturday to inform the public about the injury and impending surgery.

"Update on Zak... Heading into surgery now... Please pray for Zaks surgeons, the surgery, a perfect recovery and for him to understand the injury! Broken tibia and fibula."

This is going to be interesting as Zinter is a team captain and one of the best offensive linemen in the country.

What happened to Zak Zinter?

He suffered the injury last week during "The Game" against the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was engaged in a block, but a player was pushed into his leg and caused the injury. Zinter immediately went down and was carted off the field.

One of the more incredible scenes, though, happened as a result as the crowd began to chant for him. The team also responded by throwing up Zinter's jersey number 65 to honor him.

When will Zak Zinter return?

Zinter is likely going to be out of college football by the time he recovers from this injury as he will not be granted a redshirt season. He will more than likely be seen in the 2024 NFL draft.

He decided to return to the Michigan Wolverines as he wanted to win the Big Ten Conference Championship, defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes and win a national championship. Now, he is going to miss the remainder of the season and go through the recovery process. It will be interesting to see if he is on the sidelines at any point throughout the conference championship or potential College Football Playoff games.

One thing is for certain, the team is going to be playing for him throughout the rest of the season.