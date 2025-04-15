Isaiah Augustave transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Colorado RB in spring window ft. TCU

Colorado Buffaloes running back Isaiah Augustave has reportedly entered the transfer portal during the spring window, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Augustave spent the last season with the Buffaloes, where he tallied 85 carries for 384 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and caught 11 receptions for 62 yards.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore spent his freshman season with the Arkansas Razorbacks, where he carried the ball 35 times for 202 yards and one touchdown.

Now, for his third year in college, he's looking for new representation. Let's take a look at where he could find a place.

Top 3 landing spots for Isaiah Augustave in spring window ft. Baylor

3) Baylor

There's a good chance that Isaiah Augustave remains in the Big 12 conference and the team that needs a running back like him is Dave Aranda's Baylor Bears. The team is coming off a solid eight-win season.

The Bears saw additions on the defensive front during the winter portal window but now in spring, they are awaiting additions at running back. Augustave should be an upgrade at the position for them.

2) Texas Tech

While Texas Tech will probably not end up getting former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava over the weekend, their interest conveys only one thing, and that is they are not done upgrading their roster onthe offensive front.

Head coach Joey McGuire should find Augustave a handy pick with his spread across both as a running back and in receiving.

1) TCU

If Isaiah Augustave wants to continue with his past connection where he was first recruited, then the TCU Horned Frogs is the destination where we may see him playing.

That's because former Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith left this spring for TCU, where he'll work with former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Smith was the primary recruiter of Augustave and both should be interested in working together again.

Meanwhile, even in terms of opportunities, the program is on the rise under head coach Sonny Dykes. In his first season, he led the program to the National Championship game before following it up with a disappointing 5-7 season. However, he turned things around with a 9-4 season and a bowl win.

