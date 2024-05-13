Isaiah Bond 2025 NFL draft projection: Way-too-early predictions for the Texas' WR

Isaiah Bond is one of the many players who transferred out of Alabama this offseason following the unexpected retirement of Nick Saban. The wide receiver has had two brilliant seasons in Tuscaloosa but will now be playing the third under Steve Sarkisian at Texas.

Bond committed to play college football with the Crimson Tide ahead of offers from fellow SEC programs, Georgia and Florida. He looks to have settled well in the program, considering his performances since arriving in 202,2 but now he has to continue elsewhere next season.

While he's expected to declare for the draft following the conclusion of his junior season, we take a look at his early projection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Isaiah Bond's draft projection

Isaiah Bond is likely to be high on the draft board of many teams in 2025 due to his exceptional coordination and reliable hand on the gridiron. He possesses the ability to efficiently adjust to passes thrown behind him, which makes him a favorite and reliable target for quarterbacks.

He also demonstrated his prowess in catch-and-run scenarios, emerging as a dominant force. With his aggressive running style, he swiftly transitions upfield after making catches, utilizing his speed to accumulate significant yardage once he breaks through his marker.

Another attribute that will make him highly coveted is his smoothness and balance in play. That makes him a menace for cornerbacks and elevates his play to an elite level. His superb body control downfield also makes him swiftly adjust to throws that aren't well-targeted.

Playing in the explosive offense of Texas in 2024, Isaiah Bond's offensive performance is expected to be more noticeable. This will be a big plus to his draft stock ahead of 2025 and should land him as a first-round pick, as some analysts have projected.

Isaiah Bond's college career so far

Isaiah Bond immediately became part of the Crimson Tide wide receiver rotation as a freshman in 2022. He saw action in 12 games, recording 17 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown, averaging 12.9 yards per game.

He became a starter for the Crimson Tide in his sophomore season in 2023, significantly improving his stats on the gridiron. He recorded 48 receptions for 668 yards and four touchdowns. His game-winning touchdown catch against Auburn in the Iron Bowl was his highlight of the season.

Bond continues his career at Texas in 2024 and is already a suitable replacement for Xavier Worthy, who is now in the NFL. He's expected to form a brilliant chemistry with Quinn Ewers.