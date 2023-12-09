Isaiah Neyor Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for Texas WR feat. South Carolina, Ole Miss and more

Following two tumultuous seasons at Texas, wide receiver Isaiah Neyor has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Despite the loads of anticipation surrounding him when he transferred to Austin ahead of the 2022 season, his career with the Longhorns never really took off.

Neyor’s two-season stint at Texas was hampered by injury, limiting him to just one game. His impending exit is particularly disappointing for Longhorns fans, who had high hopes for him in the upcoming 2024 season despite early setbacks.

With his outstanding 2021 season at Wyoming still fresh in mind, Isaiah Neyor is expected to attract sizable interest on the portal. Here is a look at five landing spots for the wide receiver.

Isaiah Neyor's five landing spots

#1, South Carolina

South Carolina might see one of its top receivers Antwane "Juice" Well enter the transfer portal in the next couple of weeks after he recently decided to return to college football.

Wells' potential exit could significantly impact the Gamecocks’ wide receiver room and bringing in Isaiah Neyor could help mitigate this. Neyor could revive his career at South Carolina and form a superb chemistry with the program's next quarterback.

#2, Ole Miss

Ole Miss has taken advantage of the transfer portal in the last few seasons under the leadership of Lane Kiffin. The Rebels are expected to explore their options on the portal once again.

From all indications, Lane Kiffin is hoping to make notable improvements to Ole Miss' wide receiver room. There's been a strong link to Antwane "Juice" Wells in the last couple of days and Isaiah Neyor comes as another good option for the Rebels.

#3, Washington

Under Kalen DeBoer's leadership since 2022, Washington boasts one of the most dynamic offenses in current college football, consistently ranking high in various offensive statistics.

The Huskies could lose two of its top receivers, Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, to the 2024 NFL Draft. This could be less felt by the team if Isaiah Neyor is acquired from the transfer portal. He is a brilliant option for the team in the transition phase.

#4, Florida

Florida harbors the ambition of reclaiming the summit of college football, a goal that is clearly reflected in its recruiting endeavors both at the high school level and through the transfer portal.

After yet another disappointing season in Gainesville, the Gators will be out to make significant improvements to their wide receiver room. Neyor is one of the options out there that can immediately improve the team and one they should be out for.

#5, Baylor

With the performance of Baylor's offense this season, it's evident that the Bears need to up the tempo of their offense and will need top-quality acquisitions to achieve this goal.

Without a doubt, Isaiah Neyor is one of the top-quality players that can help bring a resurgence to the Bears' offense. His performance at Wyoming speaks for him and his talent remains evident despite staying out of action in the last two years.