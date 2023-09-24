“It aint over” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders defends dad after Colorado gets crushed by Oregon

Deiondra Sanders has come out in support of her father, Deion Sanders, following Colorado's loss to Oregon on Saturday. After an impressive start in 2023, the Buffaloes recorded their first loss of the season against the Ducks in a 42-6 walkover in Eugene.

The exciting game saw Oregon dominate Colorado in every aspect of the game, showcasing its superiority over its Pac-12 counterpart. The Ducks were able to tactically exploit the shortcomings in the Buffaloes' defense and also strategically limit the play of the offense.

Nevertheless, Deiondra Sanders believes the setback hasn't brought her father's team down after their impressive start and that they will be back to hit the ground running in no time. She posted a part of the post-game press conference of Coach Prime on her Instagram story and wrote,

"It ain't over!!!"

Deiondra Sanders' watch party recorded a good turnout

Sanders hosted a watch party for Colorado's game against Oregon in Atlanta, and many people turned up to support the Buffaloes. It was announced before the game that the watch party was open to the supporters of Buffaloes.

The watch party commenced from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time at the Suite Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia, a rooftop venue that has notably been voted as Atlanta's top rooftop day party spot for three consecutive years.

Although the game did not go Colorado's way, the party was still enjoyable. Deiondra Sanders shared some moments from the watch party on her Instagram account. It's unknown whether she has a plan for another party in Week 5.

Will Colorado bounce back?

The Saturday loss is a setback for Deion Sanders and his team, who had an impressive start to the season. The Buffaloes staged an upset against TCU in the season opener and went on to defeat long-time rivals Nebraska and Colorado State.

However, the team succumbed against Oregon; the college football world is anticipating its response to the loss. Colorado will have to go through another stern test in Week 5 when it hosts USC at the Folsom Field in Boulder. The Trojans are widely considered the best team in the Pac-12.

We can't wait to see how the Buffaloes' defense will perform against Caleb Williams in Week 5 after struggling against Bo Nix and his Duck's offense on Saturday.