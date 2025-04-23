“It’ll be your fault”: When Mark Ingram II shared Nick Saban’s bold pitch to him during the recruitment process

Mark Ingram II was a football and track star at Flint Southwestern Academy. His talents earned him attention from numerous high-profile collegiate football programs.

However, when the Alabama Crimson Tide came calling, Mark Ingram's mind was made up. In a throwback video posted by Touchdown Alabama in 2022, Ingram shared coach Nick Saban's bold recruitment pitch.

The 2009 Heisman Trophy winner said,

"He (Nick Saban) was like, 'If you come to Alabama, you have the chance to be a great player. But if you don't, it's your own fault.' I think he was like, 'Because you'll have every opportunity, so if you don't become a great player, then it'll be your fault.'"

He continued,

"As a player sitting there, I kind of respected it because, as an individual, all you can ask for is an opportunity. Most of the time in recruiting, it's all these promises. They promise you this and that. But (at Alabama) there is no promise. That stood out to me about Coach Saban because he didn't make promises."

Ingram later spoke about Saban talking about the program winning a national championship in his second year. It happened, and the rest is history.

What is Mark Ingram's legacy at Alabama?

Mark Ingram spent three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was Glen Coffee's understudy in Coach Saban's offense. However, he still managed to lead the team in rushing touchdowns with 12 while adding 728 yards. Ingram earned a spot in the 2008 SEC All-Freshman Team for his efforts.

Ingram entered Year 2 as the undisputed RB1 in the Crimson Tide's patented run game. His sophomore season was special as he broke Bobby Humphrey's single-season rushing record by amassing 1,658 rushing yards. He added 17 rushing TDs and three receiving TDs for good measure.

Ingram was awarded the prestigious Heisman Trophy for his efforts as the Crimson Tide won the BCS National Championship.

Ingram rounded up his collegiate football career by putting up a final-season stat line of 875 rushing yards and 13 TDs. He dealt with a knee injury for the majority of the season and could only help the team to a Capital One Bowl appearance.

Mark Ingram declared for the 2011 NFL draft, was picked by the New Orleans Saints, and went on to enjoy a 12-year professional career. He'll go down as one of the best running backs to play for the Crimson Tide in the modern era and a three-time Pro Bowler at the highest level.

