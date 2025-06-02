"It was part of taking the job": When Billy Napier opened up on inspiring story of major overhaul at University of Florida

Billy Napier posted his best season at Florida last year since he took the coaching job with the team in 2022. The Gators finished with an 8-4 record in 2024 and won their Gasparilla Bowl game against Tulane.

When Florida wrapped up its spring practice in April last year, Napier appeared on Josh Pate's "Pate State Speaker Series" and opened up on the program's tradition, while also discussing the university's major overhaul at the facility.

"Well, I think it was part of taking the job," Napier said (3:13). "You know, you think about Florida football. I grew up in the 90s, where (Steve) Spurrier was dominating college football, and then my early days at Clemson, you know, 2006-08, Urban (Meyers) was here. Florida's had some great coaches come through here, so we're doing our homework and our research before taking the job.

"And I think we felt like there was an opportunity to come in, evaluate the product, evaluate the experience of the player, and go to work. You know, I think there was the facility plans were in place. Scott Stricklin did a phenomenal job of this whole facility overhaul that's been done here.

"And I think we're finally at a point where we're in the facility, and we're reaping the benefits of that. It's helped improve our player experience, the efficiency of that each day. It also is a great first impression recruiting."

Napier's Florida was ranked No. 14 in the country in recruiting after the 2024 spring practice concluded. Some of the key prospects that committed to the Gators last year included quarterback DJ Lagway, defensive lineman LJ McCray, and defensive back Aaron Chiles.

Running back Kahnen Daniels, tight end Amir Jackson, and offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal were among the notable recruits at Napier's Florida last season.

Florida AD Scott Stricklin praises Billy Napier heading into 2025 season

Florida Gators HC Billy Napier- Source: Imagn

On Wednesday, Florida's athletic director, Scott Stricklin, appeared on the "Paul Finebaum Show" and praised Billy Napier for guiding the football team through a challenging 2024 season.

"It was a challenging football season, and it was incredibly rewarding the way they finished," Stricklin said. "I give Billy Napier a lot of credit. You know, Billy, he's as solid an individual as you will find in this profession."

Napier's job was reportedly under threat in November, when the team was amid a 4-4 record, following losses to Georgia and Texas. However, the Gators finished the season on a high with four wins in a row.

After guiding Florida to a strong finish last season, Napier will aim to lead the Gators to double-digit wins for the 2025 season.

