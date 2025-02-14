"It's freezing cold": When Marcus Freeman opened up about his wild chest bump celly that knocked out teeth on field

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman had a lot to celebrate this season. He was able to take his team to the national championship game, where they faced the Ohio State Buckeyes. While they came up short, to make a championship game is still something to celebrate.

However, celebrating has been something that Freeman has had some issues with in the past.

Before the 2024 season started, Freeman appeared on "It's All about the Team," hosted by former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel, to talk about an incident that both men remember clearly.

"It's freezing cold. It's Ohio State (vs) Michigan. Cam (Heyward) makes a huge play. I'm young, and I'm like, 'I've got to go chest bump him.' We go up, and I see him just coming. Cameron knows one speed and it's full speed. He comes, and we chest bump, and I just remember stumbling and feeling my teeth. One tooth was gone, the other was halfway chipped off, and I'm like, 'Oh my ***.'" (12:20)

This incident occurred in 2010. Freeman had just left the NFL and was a graduate assistant for Ohio State under coach Tressel. The game in question was Ohio State vs Michigan, which is the most important game in both teams' season and one that both want to win

In what was one of his final games for the Buckeyes, defensive tackle Cam Heyward made an important play, which forced the Wolverines to turn over possession. This would result in him celebrating with his teammates and coaches, something that Freeman was more than happy to participate in.

Here, a chest bump gone wrong led to Freeman losing a few teeth in the process. The turnover would help the Buckeyes to record a 37-7 win over their rivals.

What Happened to Marcus Freeman and Company after this game?

The Buckeyes' win over the Wolverines (as with all of the wins in that season) would be vacated soon after due to the 'tattoogate" scandal which cost coach Jim Tressel his job.

As for Heyward, he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 31st pick of the first round. He is still playing for the Steelers today and has made seven Pro Bowls. In 2023, he was voted the "Walter Payton Man of the Year."

Marcus Freeman would soon leave Ohio State to embark on his coaching career. His journey would take him around numerous schools in the state of Indiana before getting his first head coaching role with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

