"It's gonna be a lot of fun": Dan Lanning shares his excitement for new season with QB Dante Moore taking reins of Oregon offense

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is entering his fourth season as coach of the program with hopes of lifting the golden trophy. He missed out on the opportunity last year despite going undefeated, as he and the team lost the playoff game to Ohio State. It was a heartbreak for Dillon Gabriel and Co., who won the Big Ten championship and had momentum following their first season in the conference.

Heading into 2025, Lanning is hopeful about his team's chances and aspirations. The quarterback room looks fragile as Gabriel and Bo Nix set the bar high. There have been speculation that the Ducks may not be as successful as expected.

Lanning, who was at the Big Ten Media Days, spoke to the panelists of the "Cover 3" podcast, sharing insights into his team's preparation and expectations. He said that Dante Moore and other players have been grinding this offseason and fans can expect better results this year.

“I'm excited," Lanning said (0:30) on Wednesday. "New team, new challenges, new venues that we're getting to go play in, some places I haven't been. It's gonna be a lot of fun. And the thing you don't know is probably what excites me the most, you know, what are the things that we're gonna have to adapt to. What are the adjustments we'll make.

“Who will become the players that we think they can become. So all those things are fun to figure out. I feel like we have a quarterback room that has Dante, Austin, Luke Moga, like those are guys that all I think can go out there and win games for us and compete. There's a lot of confidence in the guys that we have on that side of the ball in general.”

Dan Lanning will have a tough schedule in 2025 season

Like last year, the Ducks will have a tough schedule this upcoming season. Being in the Big Ten is not easy, but Lanning said his team is ready than ever. The team will start its campaign against Montana State on Aug. 30, and will face Oklahoma State in Week 2.

In Week 5, the Ducks will play in-league rival Penn State, and Indiana the following week. In Week 11 Lincoln Riley and USC will travel to Eugene looking for a road win.

With Dante Moore at the helm and a strong roster, Lanning is eyeing a playoff berth and a national championship game appearance in 2025.

