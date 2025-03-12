“It's how we grew up”: When Nick Saban’s wife Miss Terry explained why giving back is so important to her

Miss Terry was a part of Nick's Kid Foundation's annual teachers' appreciation luncheon in December 2023. The event was in Tuscaloosa, a month before Nick Saban unexpectedly announced his retirement from coaching

Speaking to the media ahead of the luncheon, Miss Terry explained why the Saban family is committed to giving back to the community. She noted that her and her husband’s background taught them a lot about giving and caring for others and that they grew up with that orientation.

“It's what our families have promoted in us,” Miss Terry said. “It's how we grew up. “(We are) always sharing what we had with our families, with the community, with our churches. My grandmother didn't have much, but every time our family went there, you left with something.

“She gives you something, and you grow up knowing to give. Sometimes it was a carton of eggs that we really didn't want, but you always accepted it, you were grateful, and it really felt good.”

The teachers’ appreciation luncheon was a way the Saban family is appreciating the impact of the teachers on the next generation. The Nick's Kid Foundation funds the event, and all teachers present in the 2023 edition were given a $500 gift card from local stores.

The charitable impact of Nick Saban and Miss Terry through Nick's Kid Foundation

Nick Saban and Miss Terry have made a significant impact in the lives of many in Tuscaloosa and beyond through the Nick's Kid Foundation since they arrived at Alabama. With their strong commitment to giving, the couple has touched the lives of many through their charitable works.

The Nick's Kid Foundation website outlined how much the Saban family has done in ensuring a better life for many within their communities.

“The Nick's Kids Foundation has donated nearly $14 million dollars to deserving organizations and causes throughout the state of Alabama and Southeast since the Saban's arrived in Tuscaloosa,” the website wrote.

"To date, we have honored more than 650 teachers with the Nick’s Kids Teacher Excellence Award, and completed projects including career tech classrooms at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center, the Alberta School of Performing Arts playground, and the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk Playground.

“Additionally, through a longstanding partnership with Habitat for Humanity, they built 21 homes (18 National Championship Homes, 2 SEC Championship Homes and the Sugar House) for deserving local families.”

For Nick Saban, what has excited him the most about the Nick's Kid Foundation is the impact it has had on players that played under him at Alabama. Many of them have gone on to have foundations of their own after leaving Tuscaloosa, making an impact on many lives from what they learned under him.

