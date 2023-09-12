"It's hard to fool him" - Deion Sanders boasts Shedeur Sanders' ability to understand the game 

Deion Sanders continues to rain praises on Shedeur Sanders following the quarterback's superb performances early on this season. The Jackson State transfer put out another impressive performance on Saturday as Colorado defeated rival Nebraska in Boulder.

On "Undisputed," Coach Prime boasted about the ability and consistency of his son right from his high school days.

“It's hard to fool him at this age and stage in his career because he's started every game since he was a freshman, and he started every game in high school," Deion Sanders said. "Some quarterbacks might be starting at college but probably sat for a year and did not start their whole high school career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"This guy has started every football game in high school and every game in college. That's a lot of football.”

Impressive stats under Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders' brilliance in college football did not begin at Colorado. The quarterback has been impressive since the start of his college career in the Football Championship Subdivision with Jackson. He is now doing it in the more challenging Football Bowl Subdivision.

His freshman season at Jackson State saw him throw for 3,231 yards and 30 touchdowns in 12 games. His performance in 2021 earned him the Southwestern Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year as well as the Jerry Rice Award for the most outstanding freshman in the FCS.

The quarterback's last season with the Jackson State Tigers was in 2022, when he threw for 3,732 yards and 40 touchdowns. He was awarded SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and was named to the first-team All-SWAC.

He led the Tigers to two consecutive SWAC championships under Deion Sanders. Jackson State also went unbeaten against SWAC opponents in the two seasons he served as the starting quarterback.

Can Deion Sanders lead Colorado to success with Shedeur?

With an unexpected 2-0 start to the season, the expectations have risen for the revamped Colorado team and Deion Sanders. Without a doubt, Shedeur Sanders will play a crucial role in the team's success this season.

Despite finishing 1-11 last season, the Buffaloes, who are ranked 18th, have now become a force to reckon with in college football. It is to be seen if Coach Prime can lead them to a breakthrough winning season in 2023.

Looking to place a bet on Week 2's college football games? Explore our best offer for new users on FanDuel