"It's the hardest thing I've ever done": When ex-Alabama DE Jonathan Allen revealed insane Nick Saban standards during his time at campus

Jonathan Allen played his entire four-year college football career at Alabama under Nick Saban. The defensive end once recalled how Saban set exceptionally high standards for his players at the program.

In an interview with Fubo Sports in March 2022, Allen spoke about what it took to play for a powerhouse like Saban's Alabama.

"It's your life," Allen said (1:28). "It's not something you do, it's really who you are. And I don't like to say that, because, I don't feel like playing football is my life. I'm more than a football player. When you go to Alabama, football is who you are. Yeah, it just is what it is.

"Look, there's very few, I've met some guys who were able to have lives outside of Alabama and, you know, party and do all that. Very few. I've only seen, like, three people do it and actually having success on the field."

He continued:

"When you go to Alabama, to this day, it's the hardest thing I've ever done. Physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and what I'm so fascinated by is just, honestly, just what Nick Saban has been able to do."

Saban coached at Alabama for 17 seasons. He was hired in 2007 and remained in charge through the 2023 season. Saban led the Tide to six national championships.

In January 2024, Saban announced that he was retiring from coaching. The Tide hired Kalen DeBoer as his successor.

Saban won a total of seven national titles as a coach. His first championship came at LSU in 2004.

Saban is set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year. Alabama also named its football field at Bryant–Denny Stadium after the legendary coach last year.

Jonathan Allen won the national title at Nick Saban's Alabama in 2015 season

Former Alabama DE Jonathan Allen - Source: Imagn

Jonathan Allen committed to Nick Saban's Alabama in 2013. He helped the Tide win the national title in 2016, when Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 in the final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Across his four seasons at Alabama, Saban recorded 152 tackles, 28.0 sacks and 44.5 tackles for loss across 50 games. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

The then Washington Redskins took Jonathan Allen with the No. 17 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The DE played in Washington for eight seasons, earning two Pro Bowl honors.

In March this year, Allen inked a three-year $60 million contract to play for the Minnesota Vikings.

