"It's a shame," "He about to get fired": Dabo Swinney torched by fans for crying on sidelines after Clemson's upset loss vs. Syracuse

College football fans tormented Clemson coach Dabo Swinney for crying on the sidelines after Clemson absorbed a 34-21 loss to Syracuse on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.The defeat sent the Tigers to their worst start ever under Swinney, who had a viral moment when he was caught crying at the closing moments of the game. Here's the video of the viral scene:Football enthusiasts on X immediately reacted to the post, roasting Swinney for his actions. One fan felt shame for the veteran coach over the viral moment.&quot;It's a shame.. playing at clemson use to mean something,&quot; the fan wrote.just jeffrey 🍢🍢 @jwi1cox89LINKIt's a shame.. playing at clemson use to mean somethingOther fans felt that he would get fired soon.Darnell @Consistent__DLINKYes cus he bout to get firedGet Rob On The Phone ! 🌐⚒️🏁📞 @productionbyrobLINKHe about to lose his jobOther football fanatics blamed Swinney for Clemson's bad start to the season.GMAN Bills Fan From SC @theo042296LINKHe created the mess. You can’t cry about the mess you created!Spammie Henson @SpammieHensonLINKKnows he has to clean house tomorrowOther users felt that his season may be over and urged him to be ready for guest appearances on ESPN as an analyst.Corey @4MBIWLINKIt’s overMelo🖤🇯🇲 @getemhigherLINKHe’s outta thereKyle Morgan @KyleHypestLINKGet ready for your ESPN+ appearances, buddyThe Orange buried Clemson in the first three quarters, building a 34-14 lead to improve to 3-1 (1-0 in ACC). Clemson gained further notoriety as it became the ninth team to be ranked in the Top 5 in the Associated Press preseason poll and start the season 1-3 or worse.Dabo Swinney 'emotional' over loss to SyracuseClemson coach Dabo Swinney expressed his anguish over the loss to Syracuse. He was frustrated over how the team failed to play complementary football.The veteran coach admitted that it was a very low day for him.“We are beat up emotionally and physically, but we will rally and get back to work,” Swinney said. “There is no quit in me or my team. We have to reset our goals. We can’t dwell on missed opportunities. ... It’s still and a long season and we have to find a way to win a game.”Clemson lost despite having more first downs (29-24), total yardage (503-433) and passing yards (363-278), while Syracuse had better chances to score.Steve Angeli threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Orange while Justin Ross-Simmons scored two TDs to frustrate the Tigers in the ACC showdown.Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 37 of 60 passing attempts for 363 yards. He threw for three touchdowns and one interception for the Tigers. Running back Adam Randall had 130 rushing yards on 16 carries.