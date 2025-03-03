“It was sloppy, it was nasty, it wasn’t pretty”: When Kirby Smart gave a powerful halftime speech motivated Georgia to a heroic comeback 

Kirby Smart's Georgia were up against it in a tough game against South Carolina in September 2023. It was the Bulldogs’ first conference game of the season, following wins against UT Martin and Ball State. Despite being the favorite, they found themselves trailing the Gamecocks 14-3 at halftime.

Without a doubt, Georgia needed redemption in the second half to get a win in what has been a rough encounter. In the locker room at halftime, Kirby Smart gave a strong speech that motivated the players and helped swing the momentum in their favor in the second half:

“This is what we trained for, this is what we worked for, this is who we are,” Smart said (1:02). "We sat right here and we got an identity game against Missouri on the road.

“You know what, it was very similar to this. It was very similar. It was sloppy, it was nasty, it wasn't pretty, and then we came and we found a win. We always say it would not be pretty.

“Here's the goal for the second half. We're going to get about six possessions on offense. Six possessions, y'all got me? Including the first one. We're going to score on four of them. They might score once more on defense, but that's it."

The Bulldogs went on to win the game 24-14, scoring three rushing touchdowns in the second half. It was a strong performance that showcased why they were a championship team. See the highlights below:

Kirby Smart reflected on his halftime speech in his postgame conference

Without a doubt, the halftime speech delivered by Kirby Smart played a crucial role in the win for Georgia. In his postgame press conference, the coach reflected on his halftime message to the team, emphasizing adjustments, resilience, and the importance of executing in the second half.

“We’ve done this before. We are resilient. Shane (Beamer) said it after the game,” Smart said. “You showed why you have a championship-caliber football team. Teams that are championship-caliber find a way when they don’t have their best game.

“We’ve got to find out why we don’t. Why didn’t we have our best game? Because I certainly felt like we had great practices and like we improved. I’ll be honest with you, I thought we played so much better offensively.”

The game followed a similar pattern to what Kirby Smart projected at halftime. Georgia had seven possessions in the second half, capitalizing on three of them while missing a 43-yard field goal on another. Meanwhile, South Carolina failed to add any points after halftime.

