Pre NFL combine rankings: 10 QB's who could shine in week-long athletic test ft. Caleb Williams

This week's NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis will give the next generation of quarterbacks a chance to strut their stuff, including USC's Caleb Williams.

That said, Williams is on the short list of QBs who have indicated they won't be taking active part in the Draft Combine. This list includes LSU's Jayden Daniels, and FSU's injured Jordan Travis.

However, plenty of elite passers will be undergoing some or all of the various tests. Here are ten who could improve their stock:

Top 10 QBs who could shine at the NFL Combine

10. Kedon Slovis, BYU

How about USC's previous QB (Slovis, who started there from 2019 to 2021) vs. Williams, who took his job? Slovis threw for 11,689 yards and 80 TDs in college, although his QB rating dropped every year.

9. Austin Reed, WKU

Reed transferred to Western Kentucky from the Division II level, and in two seasons, passed for 8,086 yards and 71 TDs at WKU. Reed is the kind of late bloomer some NFL teams will fall in love with at Indianapolis.

8. Joe Milton, Tennessee

Milton sat out for most of five seasons at Michigan and Tennessee before getting his starting shot in 2023. He's thrown for 5,353 yards and 37 TDs in his career. The 6-foot-5 Milton is older than most prospects, but hasn't taken as much of a beating as most have.

7. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

In two seasons starting at Oklahoma and Carolina, Rattler finished up with 10,807 yards and 77 touchdowns. Highly regarded, Rattler had an up-and-down college career, but NFL teams will be watching for flashes of his potential.

6. Michael Pratt, Tulane

Tulane's Michael Pratt is a QB to watch this week.

The rare one-school player, Pratt had four solid years at Tulane, throwing for 9,611 yards and 90 TDs. He's only 6-foot-2 and might not be a prototype NFL guy, but he's learned to be resourceful at Tulane.

Due to injury, Hartman managed to play six years of college football, passing for 15,656 yards and 134 touchdowns. Given his 6-foot-1 height and age, Hartman isn't the highest-ceiling guy, but his floor level is probably higher than most in this draft.

McCarthy is fresh off winning a national title. In a run-first attack, he finished his college career with 6,226 passing yards and 49 touchdowns. How well McCarthy's skills could translate is an open question, but many are excited. A strong performance at the combine could significantly raise McCarthy's draft stock.

3. Bo Nix, Oregon

After three uneven seasons at Auburn, Nix finished strong at Oregon. His 45 touchdowns to three interceptions last season raised plenty of eyebrows. His career numbers of 15,352 yards and 113 touchdowns are equally impressive. Nix has size, elusiveness, and an ability to make all the throws. He could shine in Indy.

2. Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Often injured at Indiana, Penix was spectacular at Washington. He finished with 13,741 yards and 96 touchdowns. Penix is a work in progress. His arm strength and speed are next level. But can he handle an NFL-level defense? That's the question he'll be hoping to answer at the Combine.

1.Drake Maye, North Carolina

After two seasons as a college starter, Maye boasts 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns. At 6-foot-5, he has the prototype size and arm talent for the NFL. If anybody gains from Williams and Daniels sitting out, it could well be Maye, who looks like the total NFL package.

Which QBs are you excited about? Sound off in the comments section.