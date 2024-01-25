Jabbar Muhammad transfer portal: 5 potential landing spots for the Washington CB ft. Alabama

Washington Huskies cornerback Jabbar Muhammad entered the transfer portal after his head coach, Kalen DeBoer, left the program to pursue a job at Alabama.

Muhammad played three seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to Washington for the 2023 season. Last year, he recorded 46 tackles, 14 pass defenses, two sacks and three interceptions.

Muhammad has one year of college eligibility and will likely enter a program with a chance to win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

5 landing spots for Jabbar Muhammad

#1, Alabama

Jabbar Muhammad could follow his coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama.

Muhammad has already visited Alabama, so there is interest there as the Crimson Tide needs a lockdown corner for 2024. Alabama is set to lose Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold to the NFL, while Caleb Downs left the program and transferred to Ohio State.

There is a massive need in the secondary for Alabama, so Muhammad can come in and be an immediate lockdown starting corner.

#2, Oregon

Jabbar Muhammad has been linked to Oregon, and some believe the Ducks will land the lockdown corner.

Muhammad is expected to visit Oregon this week, which is his final visit, and will make a decision then. The Ducks have been active in the transfer portal, already landing UTSA cornerback Kameryn Alexander, Duke nickel Brandon Johnson and Kansas State safety Kobe Savage.

Muhammad can come in and be an immediate starter and help the Ducks in the Big Ten.

#3, Texas

Jabbar Muhammad's decision will likely come down to Alabama, Oregon, and Texas, as he has or will visit those places.

Muhammad visited Texas earlier, and after the visit, several reporters claimed he would be going to the Longhorns.

Texas has Quinn Ewers returning and made the college football playoff last season, so the Longhorns may give Muhammad the best chance of winning.

Muhammad is also a Texas native.

#4, Ohio State

Ohio State has been throwing around plenty of money this off-season to try and reclaim the Big Ten and win another national championship.

The Buckeyes have already landed Caleb Downs, and adding Muhammad to the program would make them instant favorites to win the national championship.

#5, Texas A&M

If Jabbar Muhammad wants to play close to home, he could become an Aggie and play at Texas A&M.

The Aggies have a long way to land the lockdown corner, as they don't seem like a championship contender in 2024. But, if Muhammad wants to play close to home or make the most money in NIL, Texas A&M could be the place for him.