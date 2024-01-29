Jabbar Muhammad transfer portal: 5 potential landing spots for the Washington CB ft. Alabama Crimson Tide

Jabbar Muhammad remains in the transfer portal following the departure of head coach Kalen DeBoer, bringing his tenure to an end after just one season with the Washington Huskies. Pete Nakos of On3 Sports shared the news earlier this month, tweeting:

"Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. The former Oklahoma State transfer tallied 46 total tackles with 5 TFL and three interceptions this season. Second-team All-Pac 12 selection this season."

5 Jabbar Muhammad landing spots

#1: Alabama Crimson Tide

After multiple departures to the transfer portal and the 2024 NFL Draft, the Alabama Crimson Tide will need to address several voids in their secondary. Joining the Crimson Tide would reconnect Jabbar Muhammad with Kalen DeBoer while also allowing him to play in front of a large audience in the SEC ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

#2: Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes could use help in the secondary. Meanwhile, coach Deion Sanders has shown that he is more than willing to utilize the transfer portal. Adding a player like Jabbar Muhammad could help the Buffaloes' defense hit the next level.

#3: Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks saw Jabbar Muhammad twice last season, getting a first-hand look at the cornerback. Dan Lanning has been active on the transfer portal early and could look to add to an already strong class by bringing in the former conference rival.

#4: Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are another program that has been active on the transfer portal and is expected to be in the mix to land the Washington Huskies cornerback. Furthermore, Jabbar Muhammad is from the state of Texas and could opt for the opportunity to return home.

#5: Washington Huskies

Jabbar Muhammad could opt to return to the Washington Huskies. While it is somewhat of a long shot, expect Jedd Fisch to retain the cornerback.

Muhammad initially joined the Oklahoma State Cowboys as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, he recorded 71 total tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and 12 passes defended in two seasons. Muhammad joined the Washington Huskies via the transfer portal before the 2023 season.

He recorded 46 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and 16 passes defended in his lone season with the Huskies.