Jack Bailey transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the former Colorado OL ft. Northwestern

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jack Bailey entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

He transferred to Colorado before the 2022 season from Kent State, following his former coach Sean Lewis and offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle. Bailey started all 12 games in 2023 for Colorado but has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Because Bailey is transferring as a graduate, he's able to enter the transfer portal outside the transfer windows without penalty.

Jack Bailey landing spots

#1 Northwestern

Jack Bailey joined Colorado because he followed his former coaches to the Buffaloes.

However, O'Boyle has since left to coach the offensive line at Northwestern so Bailey following him makes a lot of sense. He has one year of eligibility remaining and could be an immediate starter on the Wildcats offensive line.

#2 San Diego State

Another logical landing spot for Jack Bailey is San Diego State. Sean Lewis was hired by the Aztecs to be their new coach, so Bailey following him again makes sense.

Bailey would come in and be an immediate starter for the Aztecs and give Lewis another year to develop players or search for more long-term answers on the offensive line.

#3 Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners absolutely need offensive line help, so adding Jack Bailey makes sense.

The Sooners lost freshman Cayden Green to the transfer portal. Although Oklahoma did add some offensive linemen in the transfer portal, Bailey could come in and add some immediate competition for a starting job.

#4 Washington

The Washington Huskies have been decimated in the transfer portal after Kalen DeBoer took the job in Alabama.

Washington will only have center Landen Hatchett as the only returner with actual experience, so Jedd Fisch needs to get active in the transfer portal for spring practices.

Jack Bailey could come in and be an immediate starter for Washington for one season and boost some potential NFL draft stock.

#5 Ohio

If Jack Bailey wants to end his career at home, returning to the MAC to play for the Ohio Bobcats could make sense.

Bailey would get a chance to be guaranteed a starting role, which he may not have at other D-1 schools. Getting the chance to end his solid college career at home also makes sense for Bailey.

