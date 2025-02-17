Jack Kiser NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Notre Dame LB

Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser will hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. The linebacker is expected to be a sixth-round pick. NFLDraftBuzz has Kiser as the 203rd-ranked player in the draft and as the 18th-ranked linebacker.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, here are three landing spots for him.

Jack Kiser NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jack Kiser was a five-year player for Notre Dame and will likely be a depth linebacker and special teams player in the NFL.

However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a need at linebacker heading into the 2025 NFL season. Kiser is a great tackler as he recorded 90 tackles last season which will help him out on special teams and get a job as a backup linebacker in 2025.

#2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will need to add some pieces to their defense through the draft as it was an issue at times.

Detroit also had a plethora of injuries, which impacted the team, so adding more depth to the defense is key. Kiser can be a backup linebacker in Detroit while also playing a key role on special teams.

Kiser can learn from the likes of Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone in 2025, which will only help him be a better linebacker in the NFL.

#3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills need to use most of their draft picks on defense and Jack Kiser would be a perfect fit.

Kiser can be a depth linebacker behind Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano and learn from them, and potentially take over should one of them leave in free agency or the Bills move on from them in the coming years.

Kiser could also be an impactful special teams player, which is of importance to Buffalo. The Bills have used late-round picks on special teams players before, so Kiser fits the bill.

