The R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl is just around the corner, as the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns this Saturday.

The Gamecocks qualified for the Bowl with an 8-4 overall record and 6-2 in the Conference USA. Their six wins in eight games helped them finish third in the conference, making them eligible to play this matchup. However, the team did not end their regular season positively, as they lost against the New Mexico State Aggies (20-17) in their final game.

On the other hand, the Ragin' Cajuns barely made it to the bowl game. While they had an unimpressive 3-5 record in the Sun Belt Conference, their 6-6 overall record saved the team. And despite finishing fifth in the SBC West, Louisiana made it through. Moreover, the team is coming off a win in their season's final game against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (52-21).

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana: Game details

Fixture: Jacksonville State (8-4) vs. Louisiana (6-6)

Date & Time: Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana: Betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Jacksonville State -3.0 (-110) Over 59.5 (-110) -160 Louisiana +3.0 (-110) Under 59.5 (-110) +135

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana: Picks

The Gamecocks quarterback Zion Webb has been leading his team this season. The QB has thrown for 1281 yards on 97-of-194 passing attempts, five touchdowns, and six interceptions. Moreover, he has rushed for 638 yards on 116 carries, including seven TDs.

The team's wide receiver, Perry Carter Jr., leads his team with 618 receiving yards and three TDs.

Meanwhile, the team ranks 52nd in the FBS in offense, scoring 29.8 points per game while allowing only 20.8 ppg, 26th overall. Interestingly. Jacksonville State has a 7-2-3 record against the spread.

As for the Ragin' Cajuns, QB Zeon Chriss has led the performance chart in his team. He has thrown for 1222 yards, with a completion rate of 66.7%, 11 TDs, and five interceptions. Their top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, rushed for 729 yards in 129 carries and seven TDs.

Louisiana is lacking with a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana: Key injuries

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

There are no injuries to report.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

The Ragin' Cajuns have several injured players at the moment. WR Lance LeGende is questionable, along with backup QB Zeon Chriss. However, running back Dre'Lyn Washington is ruled out.

