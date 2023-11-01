Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an interesting non-conference matchup in Week 10 of the college football season between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday

Jacksonville has been playing incredibly well (7-2), riding a two-game winning streak after a 41-16 road win over the Florida International Panthers on Wednesday.

South Carolina (2-6) has been poor, as they have lost four games after a 30-17 road loss against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

Jacksonville State vs South Carolina Match Details

Fixture: Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6)

Date and Time: Nov. 4, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Jacksonville State vs South Carolina Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Jacksonville State Gamecocks +16 (-112) Over 55 (-110) +550 South Carolina Gamecocks -16 (-108) Under 55 (-110) -800

Jacksonville State vs South Carolina Picks

The Gamecocks have been one of the best teams running the football, as they're eighth in the nation with 217.2 rushing yards per game.

Running back senior Malik Jackson has been doing well with 113 rushing attempts for 615 yards (5.4 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns, also catching 13 passes for 73 yards (5.6 yards per reception). However, he has not got many yards lately, so go with the under in his rushing yards.

The Carolina Gamecocks have been passing the football well, as they're 27th in the sport with 283.4 passing yards per game. Quarterback senior Spencer Rattler has been doing well under center, as he's185-of-266 (69.5 completion percentage) for 2,117 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has thrown for five touchdowns in his last four games, but go with him to hit the over in passing touchdowns against a brand-new opponent.

Jacksonville State vs South Carolina Key Injuries

Jacksonville State

Running back J'Wan Evans - Ribs (OUT)

South Carolina

Wide receiver Xavier Legette - Ankle (Probable)

Offensive lineman Vershon Lee - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Ahmarean Brown - Hamstring (Questionable)

Tight end Trey Knox - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr - Foot (OUT)

Running back Bradley Dunn - Lower Body (OUT)

Offensive lineman Cason Henry - Lower Body (OUT)

Offensive lineman Markee Anderson - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Reid Mikeska - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Mohamed Kaba - Knee (OUT)

Jacksonville State vs South Carolina Head-to-Head

This is the first time that the State Gamecocks and the Carolina Gamecocks face off against the other.

Jacksonville State vs South Carolina Prediction

This is going to be an interesting game, but Jacksonville being an FCS team facing against a team from the SEC is a tough spot to be in.

Spencer Rattler should have a good performance. While the scoring may be a bit less, as the two programs feel each other out, South Carolina should cover the spread with the more elite talent.

Prediction: Carolina Gamecocks -16