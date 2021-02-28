Jacksonville State vs. Tennessee Tech Prediction & Match Preview - Feb 28, 2021 | FCS College Football

After the disappointing postponement of last week's game, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will finally get their spring season schedule underway against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Burgess-Snowfield later today.

After playing four non-conference games during the fall, the Gamecocks are currently sitting pretty with a 3-1 record and will be hoping for another win on home turf against the Golden Eagles to keep the team in the hunt for division honors.

The Gamecocks have a real talent in the backfield when it comes to running the football, so to have a chance at victory today, the Golden Eagles' linebackers will need to be on top form to stuff the ground game.

If the Eagles' D can limit the Gamecocks' running game and get the ball back to their own RB David Gist (2 TDs last week), they have a chance of causing an upset.

Jacksonville State vs Tennessee Tech Head-to-Head

Two-Star Dual-Threat QB Zion Webb from Central-Phenix City has signed! Welcome to the #JSUGamecocks Family Zion! #JSUNSD17 pic.twitter.com/UJRgLsTXjg — Jacksonville State Athletics (@JSUGamecocks) February 1, 2017

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have faced off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on 23 previous occasions. The Gamecocks have the better of the all-time head-to-head record, winning 16 games to the Eagles' 7.

Jacksonville State vs Tennessee Tech Team News

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks head into this game without quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who injured his ankle back in the fall. His replacement, Zion Webb, performed well when he filled in for Cooper against Florida International, throwing for +100 yards passing for the first time since 2018.

The Gamecocks will need Webb to hit his stride quickly out there if they are to eke out a W in this one.

Jacksonville State vs Tennessee Tech Projected Starters

Jacksonville State:

QB: Zion Webb

RB: Uriah West

WR: Dequan Charleston, Craig Kinsey

TE: Leeshoen Jarrett

Tennessee Tech throwing a Slot Tunnel Screen on the Backside of Wide Zone pic.twitter.com/hS9SKVBAfW — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) February 25, 2021

Tennessee Tech:

QB: Kyle Carr

RB: David Gist

WR: Quinto Cross, Brad Clark

TE: Tavin Kilpatrick

Jacksonville State vs Tennessee Tech Prediction

College football analysts consider the Gamecocks and Governors to be the two lead contenders for division honors come the end of the season. Tennesse Tech Golden Eagles have some good players but, even without star QB Zerrick Cooper, the Jacksonville State ground attack should be enough to get them over the line.

Prediction: Gamecocks 28-17 Golden Eagles

