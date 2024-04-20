Jaden Rashada transfer portal - Top 5 landing spots for Arizona State QB ft. Team A

In an unsurprising development, Arizona State finds itself dealing with Jaden Rashada transfer portal drama. The Sun Devils brought in Sam Levitt as a potential starter next season, and Rashada, who has been through a veritable log of school shifts already is probably on the move again.

To refersh, Rashada, a four-star QB signee in the class of 2023, was originally committed to Miami. He decommitted in November 2022 and switched his pledge to Florida.

Rashada even signed with the Gators in December 2022, but subsequently reconsidered that choice. On Signing Day 2023, he chose Arizona State over TCU.

In 2023, Rashada played three games with ASU before he aggravated a prior injury and had to undergo season-ending surgery. He passed for 485 yards with four touchdowns against three interceptions.

However, the apparent move to Leavitt at QB has sent Rashada packing. Here's a few good guesses at his next stop.

Top five Jaden Rashada transfer portal destinations

A potential surprise entrant in the Jaden Rashada transfer portal contest is Auburn.

#5 Auburn

The Auburn Tigers could well jump into the Jaden Rashada transfer portal derby. Auburn has Michigan State QB Payton Thorne for this season, but not a ton of top options thereafter. If Rashada is willing to wait for a year, he could end up running a Hugh Freeze offense in 2025 and beyond.

Auburn had a massive change in system with the hiring of Freeze and Thorne was a stopgap addition. But if history means anything, Freeze will put up a ton of offense with a big-time quarterback.

Rashada doesn't have any massive ties to Auburn, but a great fit could end making the difference and putting the Tigers squarely into the Jaden Rashada transfer portal battle.

#4 UCLA

The Bruins are in the midst of their own QB quandry. Running specialist Collin Schlee entered the transfer portal, and senior Ethan Garbers is the most likely option at the position. But Deshaun Foster might like to make a splash with a flashy new QB option. Rashada could be a potentially great fit.

Rashada hails from southern California and would have a fairly solid geographic fit at UCLA. With Foster as a brand-new coach, there's no complicated system of allegiances with a veteran starter who Rashada would overtake. The wanderings of the Jaden Rashada transfer portal saga could end at UCLA.

#3 TCU

In the archaic olden days of college recruiting, a team that was spurned at the 11th hour was like a jilted lover.

In the modern days of the transfer portal, that's often not the case. TCU took Rashada's recruitment to the 11th hour and finished a close second to Arizona State. That doesn't mean a later connection with TCU might not be advantageous.

Josh Hoover is the incumbent at TCU, but there's no guarantee that Rashada might not be a more attractive option. Hoover had 2,206 yards a year ago, but he also threw nine interceptions.

In fact, Hoover redshirted in 2022, so he was already on the roster when TCU recruited Rashada. Perhaps the Horned Frogs will be a surprise entry in the Jaden Rashada transfer portal competition.

#2 Maryland

The Terrapins would be an immediate opportunity for Reshada. Coach Mike Locksley has returnees Billy Edwards Jr. and Cameron Edge, along with NC State transfer MJ Morris. But there's no clear starting QB at Maryland, and Rashada would be an immediate upgrade at the position.

Rashada is an unusual recruit because of ties to both coasts. He played a year in Florida and also at a couple of California schools in high school. Given his widespread ties, Rashada's transfer likely won't be confined by any particular region. Accordingly, Maryland could be a solid destination for him.

#1 Georgia

The Bulldogs are set for this season with Carson Beck, but there's a long-term opportunity at Georgia. The Bulldogs lost Brock Vandagriff to Kentucky and Dylan Raiola to Nebraska. While they still have Gunner Stockton, Rashada could be an upgrade at the position.

Playing at Georgia would likely require a year of sitting the bench for Rashada. But the UGA opportunity could be an excellent fit. From losing his job at Arizona State, Rashada could walk into an eventual starting job at one of the top programs in the nation. The Bulldogs are early favorites to win the Jaden Rashada transfer portal contest.

Will Jaden Rashada end up transferring to Georgia? Could he be the Bulldogs' 2025 QB? Weigh in with your thoughts below in the comments section below:

