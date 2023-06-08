Jahmyr Gibbs replacements: Who will start as RB for the Tide? Alabama RB depth chart explored

After just one season, the Jahmyr Gibbs era with the Alabama Crimson Tide is over. The Georgia Tech transfer joined Alabama last year, accounting for 1,370 scrimmage yards and ten scores. He parlayed his success to going #12 to the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL draft. Gibbs joins Najee Harris, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry as Alabama running backs selected in the top 50 picks in the NFL draft over the last eight years.

Alabama will look to replace their running back production with the departure of Gibbs. The Crimson Tide tends to produce elite players at the running back position, and 2023 should be no exception. Below are potential replacements for the former star back.

The Jahmyr Gibbs replacements

Jase McClellan

McClellan played second fiddle to Jahmyr Gibbs last season. However, he still posted a respectable 655 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry. He also added 14 catches for 174 rushing yards and three receiving scores. McClellan is a former four-star recruit per ESPN and the front-runner to take over for Jahmyr Gibbs next season.

Roydell Williams

Williams has played sparingly during his three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He has never eclipsed 60 rush attempts or 350 yards from scrimmage in a season. Williams has accumulated 605 rushing yards and six scores on 4.9 yards per carry during his time with the Crimson Tide. Like McClellan, Williams is a former four-star recruit per ESPN but remains behind his teammate in the pecking order. However, he was well within the mix in the only game Jahmyr Gibbs missed last season.

Jam Miller

Miller saw a decent amount of run last season as a freshman. The Tyler, Texas native rushed for 223 yards and two scores on just 33 attempts. He tallied 44 rushing yards on three carries in the team's bowl win over Kansas State. Miller is the most efficient rusher of the returning group and could easily usurp Williams and McClellan on the depth chart.

Justin Haynes

The #24 recruit in the class of 2023 per ESPN, Haynes offers enormous upside for the Alabama Crimson Tide next season. He chose Alabama over Georgia, Florida, and Ohio State and is a big-bodied running back with thee down potential. The Crimson Tide love their downhill runners, so it might not take long for Haynes to become the guy in Tuscaloosa.

Richard Young

Another incoming freshman, Young, presents a considerable upside to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The #22 recruit in the class of 2023 per ESPN, the Lehigh Senior High School product could compete for reps as early as next year. Young offers a good balance of size, speed, and athletism and can catch the ball out of the backfield. Don't be surprised if his unique skillset earns him playing time next season.

