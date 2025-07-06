Jake Retzlaff transfer portal: 3 best landing spots for former BYU QB ft. Tennessee

Jake Retzlaff entered the transfer portal last week after playing two seasons at BYU. The quarterback decided to leave the Cougars after he was given a seven-game suspension for admitting to premarital sex, which violates the school's honor code.

Since Retzlaff is on the lookout for a new team, here are the three best potential fits for the QB.

3 best landing spots for Jake Retzlaff ahead of 2025 season

Former BYU QB Jake Retzlaff - Source: Getty

#1. Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers had an eventful offseason, which led to star quarterback Nico Iamaleava transferring from the program to join UCLA. Iamaleava led the Vols to their maiden College Football Playoff appearance last season, but demanded a huge sum of NIL money to remain with the team.

Since Tennessee denied Iamaleava's requests and the QB moved on to a new program, there has been some discussion on who will be the team's new QB1 for the 2025 season. Since Jake Retzlaff has the experience of leading an offense as a starter, he could potentially join the Vols.

#2. Georgia

Georgia lost a top quarterback in Carson Beck, who transferred to Miami in January. The Bulldogs are expected to challenge for the national title next season, but are still uncertain if Gunner Stockton is the man to lead them to glory.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart could plot a move for Jake Retzlaff this offseason if he isn't totally convinced in Stockton. Retzlaff recorded 2,947 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, while also rushing for 417 yards and six TDs at BYU last season, leading the Cougars to an 11–2 record.

#3. Alabama

Alabama finished with an underwhelming 9-5 record in the 2024 season, which was Kalen DeBoer's first year as the team's coach. The Tide lost star quarterback Jalen Milroe in the NFL draft this year.

Since there are a few questions around Alabama's QB1 for the 2025 season, there is a possibility that Retzlaff could join the team to get the starting role. He would likely be the preferred option over the likes of Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

