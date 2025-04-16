Jake Weir Transfer Portal: Top 3 landing spots for Mississippi State quarterback transfer

Jake Weir is entering the transfer portal. The Mississippi State quarterback posted a heartfelt statement on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. He thanked his teammates, coaches, staff members and fans. He's now entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Weir has one more year of eligibility and plans to make some appearances. However, the former Mississippi State quarterback has yet to play a game at the collegiate football level.

Now that Weir has gotten his Business Administration degree, it's high time for him to explore greener pastures. So, we will look at a few potential landing spots for the Tupelo High School product.

Top 3 landing spots for Jake Weir via transfer portal

1. Duke

The Duke Blue Devils have a quarterback battle on their hands with Darian Mensah and Henry Belin IV vying for the starting job. Both QBs are solid options and could help the Blue Devils improve their standing in the ACC.

Jake Weir could join the roster as a replacement-level quarterback in the 2025 season. Furthermore, Duke has a top-notch academic curriculum, and Weir could begin his Master’s program in a reputable institution. It's a potential win-win for both parties.

2. Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles ended the 2024 college football season with a 2-10 record. The program was one of the worst in the ACC and could use a major makeover.

The Seminoles look poised to have a fresh star quarterback, with Thomas Castellanos and Brock Glenn competing for the starting job. Jake Weir can step in and add a veteran presence to what's currently a young quarterback room. It's highly unlikely that he'll win the starting job, but his experience with Mississippi State could be vital in improving the culture at FSU.

3. Utah

In 2024, the Utah Utes were Big 12 punching bags. They endured a seven-game losing streak that effectively ended their bowl game aspirations.

The Utes will likely have a new QB1 for the 2025 season. Devon Dampier is currently beating Isaac Wilson in the battle for the starting job. Jake Weir could come in and provide veteran insight for the Utes' locker room. He might struggle for snaps, but his impact could be felt differently in 2025.

