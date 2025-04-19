Jalen Brown transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Florida State WR as he plans to enter spring window ft. Miami

The spring transfer window is underway, and Florida State wide receiver Jalen Brown is the latest player to enter the portal. According to insider Pete Nakos on Saturday, Brown entered the portal and will be looking for a new team. Brown was formerly a member of the LSU Tigers before transferring to Florida State last season.

This past season was the first one that Brown got playing time at the college level. He appeared in five games, making eight receptions for 75 yards and no touchdowns. After one season at the Seminoles, he will be moving on to another school. According to a report from 247Sports, Brown was dismissed from Florida State because of an off-field incident.

The portal will remain open until Friday, April 25. These are three teams that could be a good fit for Brown in the transfer portal.

Top three landing spots for Jalen Brown in the transfer portal

#1 Miami

When Jalen Brown decided to leave LSU after the 2023 season, he opted to return to his home state of Florida and join FSU. The Seminoles were a team that had offered Brown a scholarship out of high school before he committed to LSU, but they also allowed him to play closer to home.

If Brown is still interested in playing close to home, Miami could be an appealing option. The Hurricanes offered Brown a scholarship when he was a recruit, and they could be a good fit for Brown. The Hurricanes have one of the best QBs in the nation, Carson Beck. As a result, Brown could thrive by joining the Hurricanes' high-powered offense.

#2 Michigan

When Jalen Brown was a recruit, he went on two official visits. One was to LSU, the school he eventually committed to, and the other was to Michigan. If Brown liked what he saw with the Wolverines' facilities, he could transfer to Michigan this spring.

Michigan has the top young QB in the country, Bryce Underwood. As a result, Brown could join the team and look to build chemistry with a QB who could be among the best in the nation in a few years.

#3 Florida

Another option for Jalen Brown, if he wants to stay close to home, is Florida. Like Michigan, the Gators have a great young QB, DJ Lagway. Brown could slot in nicely as one of Lagway's top receivers next season.

