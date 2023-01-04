Jalen Carter 2023 NFL Draft projection: How high could Georgia’s first-team All-American go?

All-American defensive tackle Jalen Carter of the Georgia Bulldogs is one of the best defensive players in the entire country. The 6'3 300-pound lineman from Apopka, Florida has helped lead the Bulldogs' defense to their second-straight national championship appearance.
No announcement has been made as he is focusing on the game versus TCU. However, Carter is expected to declare for the draft and is a consensus top-10 pick by almost everyone as of right now.
He's another product of the Georgia defensive line that has produced many high draft picks in 2022. These include Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, and Devonte Wyatt.
The All-American has recorded 30 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass deflections this season. He recorded 37 tackles and three sacks last campaign as a sophomore.
Even in a deep quarterback draft class (where at least three QBs are expected to be taken in the first-round and high), Carter has all the potential to be a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Can Jalen Carter and the Georgia Bulldogs capture back-to-back National Championships?
Jalen Carter and the Georgia Bulldogs will have the chance to do something that's been done by only a handful of programs - repeat as national champions.
The Bulldogs defeated Ohio State in the first round of the college playoffs by a score of 42-41. This puts them in contention for a second-straight national championship.
The number-three ranked TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 51-45. This will be their first ever national championship appearance in the playoff era.
The Bulldogs faced the Alabama Crimson Tide in last year's National Championship. They were victorious with a score of 33-18 and dominated Bama.
If they can secure their second-straight national championship and finish the season 14-1, they may be college football's new juggernaut.